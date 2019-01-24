Kolkata puppy killings case: Beaten up at peaceful protest, say activists; police deny allegation

Animal rights activists have alleged that they were beaten up by police while holding a “peaceful protest” Tuesday against two students accused in the puppy killings case, who have rejoined classes at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Police denied the allegations and accused protesters of creating a nuisance, passing lewd remarks against a female officer and scuffling with them when they tried to resolve the issue. The protesters were sitting outside Swasthya Bhawan and raising slogans on Tuesday night.

“Around 30 to 40 of us were protesting peacefully at midnight yesterday. Police came and attacked us. Around four to five people received serious injuries. I went to R G Kar Hospital,” said Paushali Bhattacharya, a protester.

DCP Amit Javalgi, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, told The Indian Express police only approached protesters after they started beating drums at midnight and disturbing residents.

“They were stopped (at the gate of Swasthya Bhawan) as CrPC Section 144 is promulgated around the building. The activists continued their protest. Police diverted traffic and did not object to the peaceful protest,” said Javalgi.

He said protesters had passed lewd remarks against a female officer who tried to stop them from beating drums. “When officers went to resolve the issue amicably, they were pushed by a few agitated protesters. Soon, other agitators gathered and started abusing police. Police tried to confine those who attacked them, but they fled. The rest of the crowd left peacefully. If police had any intention to take action against the protesters, they would have done so much earlier instead of waiting till 1 am,” the DCP added.