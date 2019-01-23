Puppy killings case: Both accused nursing students resume classes, sparking fresh protests

Two nursing students who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the puppy killings case at NRS Hospital are attending classes on campus once again.

Advertising

Their return to campus sparked fresh protests outside Swasthya Bhawan.

The two accused, Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman, were released on bail and rejoined classes on Monday. Hospital authorities had earlier claimed the duo would not be allowed to set foot on hospital premises till the probe gets over. When asked about the development on Tuesday, NRS Deputy Superintendent Dwaipayan Biswas said, “A response from Swasthya Bhawan is still pending.”

Sources said the accused joined classes as the West Bengal Nursing Council (WBNC) did not object.

The hospital has also seen continuous agitations by nursing students and members of a nursing association, calling for sterilisation of stray dogs on campus and for the accused to be allowed to attend classes. Many students also refused to join classes in support of the two accused.

Advertising

“Let the law take its own course. No one has the right to not allow them complete their education,” said one of the protesting students.