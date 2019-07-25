Kolkata: Professor accuses TMC student body of assault

A professor was allegedly beaten up at a college in Hooghly district on Wednesday, after he tried to help some students get out of the institution after they were allegedly confined by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members and forced to raise ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’ and ‘TMC zindabad’ slogans.

MA Professor Subrata Chattopadhyay, who was allegedly assaulted, has lodged a complaint against TMCP members at Uttarpara police station in Hooghly district. However, TMCP has denied the allegation.

Sources said, exams for the fourth semester of the MA Bengali course was going on. After the exam, a few students allegedly stayed back in the common room. Some TMCP representatives allegedly asked them to leave the premises.

The MA students refused to go and this led to an argument, added the sources. “My students were not being allowed to leave the campus. They were locked inside,” said Professor Chattopadhyay. Following this, the college professors intervened.

However, things got worse when Chattopadhyay decided to accompany his students to help them leave the campus safely.

“I was taking these students out of the college, when TMCP members and some former students attacked me. I was hit on the head and face. It’s been two years that the unions have been dissolved from colleges in Bengal, still TMCP has control and presence in all the colleges. One party forces people to say Jai Shri Ram, others beat us up for not saying ‘Joy Mamata’,” Chattopadhyay told reporters.

However, TMCP members denied the allegation.

“The incident has no connection with TMCP. It must be a fight between two groups of students,” a representative of the TMCP said on condition of anonymity.