Kolkata priests feel the pinch as income dries up amid lockdown

The nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has left Hindu priests in the city in distress as their earnings have dried up.

In normal times, they earn a relatively significant amount of money in March and April, when several religious festivals and weddings are held. However, because of the pandemic, temples have closed, rituals usually organised at home have been cancelled, and weddings scheduled in April have been indefinitely postponed.

“When I first heard about the lockdown, it impacted my mental health. We are really suffering,” said Gautam Chakraborty, a city-based priest.

However, he is one of the more fortunate ones. Like many of his colleagues, Chakraborty does another job on the side to compensate for his meagre income. He reads astrology charts, and is now subsisting on the money he has managed to save over the years.

“Many priests do other jobs because it is not possible to earn by only doing rituals,” said Prasenjit Mukherjee, a committee member of the Paschim Banga Rajya Sanatan Brahman Trust, one of the largest organisations of priests in the state. “Those who are totally dependent on this profession for their livelihood are facing more problems. We don’t have fixed rates for our services, so our lives have been severely impacted.”

Some rituals in Hinduism require the presence of two to three priests. Even if one priest manages to make it to the venue amid the lockdown, the rituals cannot be held without the others.

“There is nothing that we can do. I used to work a private firm and I became a priest after I retired. I am educating my son in college using my pension and I am using my savings right now because there is no income. I am eating once a day now,” said Jagannath Mukherjee, 60, a priest in the city’s Jadavpur neighbourhood.

Mukherjee, who has been a priest for five years now, said that in April his earnings depend on Poila Boishak, the Bengali New Year. With celebrations likely to be muted this year, he does not have jobs lined up.

“Priests have no fixed earnings. On Poila Boishak, we earn approximately Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,000 in total. During some other months, we earn more,” he said.

While most temples are closed, some open for a few hours on specific days to conduct last rites, and other important ceremonies. When the iconic Kali temple at Kalighat closed, several hundred shops in its vicinity followed suit. Many priests associated with the temple and the nearby shops had to return to their villages in neighbouring states, while local priests were stuck at home.

“I have been a priest for 34 years and I have never seen anything like this in all my years,” said Chakraborty. “This situation is akin to us losing our jobs.”

Some people have been paying him to conduct rituals in his own house instead of having him come over to their homes. But for these jobs, Chakraborty gets paid half his usual rate. “I am not blaming people. I understand their fear. But not many have thought about us,” he added.

