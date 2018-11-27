Kolkata: Presidency’s Hindu hostel row to end soon, boarders’ relocation in 2-3 days

Presidency University Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia on Monday announced that the institute has received clearances from the PWD officials and fire department to hand over two wards of the Eden Hindu Hostel to its boarders.

Advertising

“We have got five out of 10 certificates which were required before handing over the hostel to the boarders. As soon as we got it, we convened a students’ welfare committee meeting to convey this to the boarders. Now they will be relocated to the hostel in two or three days,” Lohia said.

The Eden Hindu Hostel has been undergoing renovation work since 2015. As the authorities failed to meet deadlines of relocating them to the hostel, a section of students launched a movement demanding immediate relocation.

“The boarders had been fighting over this for so long. We are happy with the development. The belongings of the boarders are being taken to the new hostel,” said Ujan, one of the agitating students, according to a PTI report.

Advertising

Around 66-67 boarders had been accommodated in a rented premises at New Town, which was quite far from the university, during the period of the renovation, would get seats in two wards, Ujan said, according to the PTI report.

“We could not relocate them to the hostel unless we received such safety certificates from departments concerned. We know that the students were unhappy after we could not meet the deadline. But now all is done as we have asked the students welfare committee to start hostel allocation,” the V-C said. A section of the students have been protesting against the prolonged renovation of the hostel affecting the outstation students. The students had held sit-in protests on the institute since August 3.

With PTI inputs