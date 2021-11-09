Kolkata police’s volunteer seen kicking ‘snatcher’, says it was unintentional

A CIVIC volunteer who was seen in a video purportedly kicking a youth was demobilised and has since been suspended, the Kolkata Police said on Monday. The alleged incident took place on Sunday evening near Rabindra Sadan crossing. Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra has ordered a probe. Even as the video led to widespread criticism, the accused civic volunteer, identified as Tanmoy Biswas, has defended his action, calling it “unintentional.”

According to reports, South Traffic Guard personnel and a traffic sergeant who were present at the spot were summoned by Commissioner Mitra. “It is an unfortunate incident and embarrassing for us. An enquiry has been initiated,” said Mitra.

In the video, the accused is seen purportedly kicking a man on the chest on the side of a busy road. According to sources, the 20-year-old man, suspected to be a snatcher, suffered injuries in the incident.

The accused claimed to mediapersons that the incident took place while he was trying to prevent the 20-year-old from running away.

The police also claimed that the youth tried to escape after snatching the bag of a woman passenger in a moving bus. The civic volunteer accosted the young man on the street and allegedly started beating him up.

“It was unintentional. He [the 20-year-old] was trying to escape and I had put my foot on his chest to stop him. I am sorry for my actions,” the civic volunteer told a TV news channel.

Biswas also claimed that he first rescued the man from an angry mob and then tried to stop him from fleeing from the spot.

Former IG Pankaj Dutt strongly condemned the incident. He told a TV channel,

“Suspension of a civic volunteer has no meaning. He should be arrested. There should be exemplary punishment for him.”

The incident drew condemnation from all walks of life and evoked memories of the 2020 killing of African American George Floyd by a policeman in the US.

