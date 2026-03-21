Kolkata Police’s homicide dept takes up RG Kar hospital lift death case; health dept seeks report from PWD

The Detective Unit of the Kolkata Police’s Homicide Department took over the investigation into the lift mishap death at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from the Tala Police Station on Friday evening.
The victim, Arup Banerjee, 41, died Friday morning after getting trapped in lift number 2 of the trauma care unit of the hospital. He had visited the hospital as his minor son was about to undergo surgery at the institute.
Till now, five people – lift operators Milan Kumar Das, Biswanath Das, and Manas Kumar Guha, and security personnel Ashrafal Rahaman and Subhadip Das – have been arrested by the Kolkata Police under Section 105/3(5) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the case. The accused would be produced in the court later in the day.
The police are questioning the absence of lift operators and security personnel at their designated duty spots at the time of the mishap. They have also seized the CCTV footage of the area and the attendance register of the staff, among others, for the probe.
According to a senior official from the state health department, the lifts are maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) in lieu of an annual maintenance contract.
The official informed that the health department has sought a report from the PWD on the RG Kar lift mishap incident. It has also asked the PWD to submit a report on the condition of all lifts maintained by the department in state-run hospitals.
Meanwhile, the official further informed that the PWD had, in turn, delegated the maintenance of lifts to private companies. The engineers of the company responsible for the maintenance of the lift in question were summoned to the Tala Police Station for questioning.
Story continues below this ad
According to sources, the particular lift had been installed in 2012 and was handed over to the hospital in 2013. Though the lift is 14 years old, there have been no reports of any technical problems lately.
On Friday, the hospital authorities also announced that lifts will no longer operate without an operator.
“Notices will be put up instructing people not to use lifts without an operator,” said Saptarshi Chatterjee, Medical Superintendent, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More