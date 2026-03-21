Kolkata Police’s homicide dept takes up RG Kar hospital lift death case; health dept seeks report from PWD

The victim died Friday morning after getting trapped in lift number 2 of the trauma care unit of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (File Photo)

The Detective Unit of the Kolkata Police’s Homicide Department took over the investigation into the lift mishap death at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from the Tala Police Station on Friday evening.

The victim, Arup Banerjee, 41, died Friday morning after getting trapped in lift number 2 of the trauma care unit of the hospital. He had visited the hospital as his minor son was about to undergo surgery at the institute.

Till now, five people – lift operators Milan Kumar Das, Biswanath Das, and Manas Kumar Guha, and security personnel Ashrafal Rahaman and Subhadip Das – have been arrested by the Kolkata Police under Section 105/3(5) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the case. The accused would be produced in the court later in the day.