Kolkata: Policeman ‘abuses, slaps’ LGBTQ activist

An LGBTQ activist was allegedly slapped by a policeman and accused of “planning a sexual encounter” because he was walking down a dimly-lit lane near Maidan area in Kolkata Monday. The officer, who was with two other cops, also said that “good behaviour is only for normal people, not hijras”, according to the activist, who filed a police complaint the next day.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Abhishek Kar, a student of human rights and development at Rabindra Bharati University, said that on Monday evening, while dropping off his friends at the Park Street metro station, he realised his wallet was missing. He called up a stall owner at Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, and got to know he left his wallet there. Kar then dropped off his friends and started walking towards Nandan.

“The path was dimly-lit, but it was the shortest way to Nandan. Suddenly, three men on a bike stopped me. I presumed they were policemen as they were carrying walkie-talkies. Before I realised what was happening, one got down and slapped me…he started verbally abusing me and said I was on that dimly-lit lane for anal sex. I asked to call the stall owner to verify my account. They did not listen,” said Kar.

He further said, “Some passersby who spotted us protested. The policeman told them that good behaviour is only for normal people, not hijras. I protested against such harassment and demanded they take me to the police station. Initially, they told me a police van is on its way, but later they said it had broken down. Soon after that, they left,” said Kar.

The next day, Kar filed a complaint at Maidan police station. “The three cops were called to the police station that day. The same cop who had slapped me then threatened me in front of other officers. I will file a complaint with the state Human Rights Commission. It is my fault that the path was dimly lit? As a citizen of India, how can I be treated this way? I will do whatever it takes to see that the guilty cop is punished,” he said.

Police sources confirmed that the accused were policemen.

Meeraj Khalid, deputy commissioner, Kolkata Police (South), said, “We will look into the matter and take necessary action.”

An officer at Maidan police station said, “The area in and around Maidan area remains desolate late evening and therefore we take extra precaution. However, we are looking into what happened.”

The incident triggered anger in the LGBTQ community. “We are angry at so many levels. The highest court in the country has given a verdict. Policemen are defying that. Look at their language,” said Pawan Dhall, founder of Varta Trust, which runs India’s first LGBTQ health and legal helpline ‘Reach Out’.

