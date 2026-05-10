Kolkata Police unfollow Mamata Banerjee, nephew Abhishek Banerjee as BJP sweeps to power in Bengal

Meanwhile, rumors of mass transfers and ‘revenge’ promotions within the police flooded WhatsApp groups, prompting Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, to issue a warning.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMay 10, 2026 06:55 PM IST
mamata banerjee,Mamata Banerjee addresses a small gathering of people during a Rabindra Jayanti program on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook/Mamata Banerjee)
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Following the change of guard in West Bengal, the Kolkata Police’s official X handle has unfollowed former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The force now follows 44 accounts, reflecting the state’s new political reality.

The Kolkata Police have started following the official accounts of new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, ministers Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Lok Bhavan, HMO, PMO India, and Narendra Modi, among others.

The unfollowing came after the reduction of security at the residences of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta had termed the reduction of police personnel as a “rationalisation” of resources rather than a complete withdrawal. He had clarified that both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee continue to receive Z+ category security. The removal only applied to the additional layers of “area security” – such as the massive iron scissor barriers and the heavy police presence that had effectively cordoned off Harish Chatterjee Street near Mamata Banerjee’s residence for years.

Police kiosks near Abhishek Banerjee’s residence were also removed. Locals reported a sense of “normalcy” returning to the streets, as they no longer need to produce ID cards or take long detours to reach their own homes.

Meanwhile, rumors of mass transfers and ‘revenge’ promotions within the police flooded WhatsApp groups, prompting Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, to issue a warning.

“Deceptive lists claiming transfers and promotions are entirely false. Kolkata Police is monitoring the spread of such misinformation, and legal action is being initiated,” the Kolkata Police said on X.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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