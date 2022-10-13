Kolkata Police top cop: There is ‘complete normalcy’

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on Wednesday said a total of 44 people have been arrested and there is “complete normalcy” in the violence-hit localities.

“The clash took place at multiple places. Re-enforcements were sent immediately and senior officers rushed to the spot and effectively intervene to ensure the safety and security of the people. Any kind of violence and loss of property was minimised. In the entire incident, only two civilians received minor injuries. While protecting the lives of the people, some policemen also received injuries. Five cases have been started to date. Around 45 people have already been arrested. We are identifying the trouble-mongers from CCTV footage and otherwise and trying to arrest them,” Goyal said at a press conference.

“Besides these, we also have imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the area since October 10. This is already in operation. Five to six shops were partly damaged. Affected people have been given immediate relief. Today, they all have opened their shops and there is complete normalcy in the area. I would request if anybody in the area has any kind of complaint, problem and anxiety, they can approach the police. We have pickets all over that area. We are always there to help and assist them,” added the Police Commissioner.