Kolkata Police to step up drive against drugs

TO CURB the growing number of drug abuse cases in Kolkata, the city police has chalked out a plan to raise awareness among people in the run-up to June 26, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This year, the theme is #unitedagainstdrugs. The Kolkata Police has planned to reach out to maximum people through a competition.

“Take a picture while performing any activity such as dancing, reading, running, sleeping, singing, playing, studying, writing or laughing. Put it up on Instagram/Twitter/Facebook with caption — “SAY YES TO (the activity that is seen in the picture eg. reading, running etc); SAY NO TO DRUGS”. Hashtag it with #kolkatapolice #unitedagainstdrugs in Instagram/Twitter/Facebook”, said a senior police officer.

The three most innovative pictures will be felicitated by the Kolkata Police