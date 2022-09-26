scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Kolkata Police suspends IO of app fraud case

The suspension of Mistry comes weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a central agency, raided Khan's house, leading to the seizure of Rs 17.32 crore in cash.

An FIR was filed against Khan and others on the orders of the court under multiple non-bailable clauses. Khan was arrested by Kolkata police from UP on Friday

Kolkata Police on Saturday suspended Sub-Inspector Prithivesh Mistry, who was the Investigating Officer in the fraud case filed against Amir Khan at Park Street Police Station in February 2021. The suspension of Mistry comes weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a central agency, raided Khan’s house, leading to the seizure of Rs 17.32 crore in cash.

Sources said Mistry has been suspended for “slackness in duty” as the case against Khan was filed at the Park Street police station on February 15, 2021 for allegedly running an online fraud through a mobile app – E-Nuggets.

However, no action was taken by the police against him. An FIR was filed against Khan and others on the orders of the court under multiple non-bailable clauses. Khan was arrested by Kolkata police from UP on Friday

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:53:54 am
