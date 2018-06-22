Kolkata Police summons Rajasthan IAS officer in fake Eid holiday notification case

Police officials at Lalbazar claimed that it was important to question Dixit because despite holding a responsible post in the government he shared something which was fake. Police officials at Lalbazar claimed that it was important to question Dixit because despite holding a responsible post in the government he shared something which was fake.

Kolkata Police has summoned Rajasthan-based IAS officer Sanjay Dixit in connection with a fake West Bengal government notification extending holidays for Eid.

The state government had only declared June 16 as a public holiday for Eid, but the fake notification read, “In order to celebrate Eid festival, which falls on 12 June to 15 June, 2018, in a befitting manner, the Governor is pleased to declare state government holiday on 12 to 15 June, 2018, in addition to 16 June, 2018, which has already been notified as a public holiday.”

Dixit had tweeted the fake notification hours after the Kolkata Police clarified it on their official social media page stating it to be fake. Dixit is the additional chief secretary of Rajasthan. According to Kolkata Police, he has been asked to appear before the cyber police at Lalbazar on June 29.

“Kolkata Police had filed an FIR at the cyber police station after the fake notification went viral on social media. Few people from Kolkata who had shared the post without verifying it have been questioned. Dixit too will be questioned in this connection. A notice has already been sent to him,” said Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathy.

Police officials at Lalbazar claimed that it was important to question Dixit because despite holding a responsible post in the government he shared something which was fake. The officials added that if Dixit evaded summons, Kolkata Police might move court.

