Kolkata police summon Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien over street scuffle

The Kolkata police have summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien in connection with the scuffle at 9 Camac Street on Thursday over the removal of an alleged illegal billboard.

Around 9.30 am on Sunday, a team of three officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station arrived at O’Brien’s residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road to hand over the notice. As the Rajya Sabha MP was away, his staff accepted the notice on his instructions. The police attempted to deliver the notice on Saturday evening as well, but the staff declined to accept it at the time without orders from the lawmaker.

According to police sources, O’Brien has been directed to appear at the Shakespeare Sarani police station on Monday at noon. The summons follows CCTV footage purportedly showing the MP attempting to block police officers from entering the Camac Street premises during a municipal drive.

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The move comes hours after police served a similar notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday evening, directing him to appear for questioning on Tuesday.

Hoarding demolition triggers clash

The conflict broke out on Thursday afternoon when officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), escorted by Shakespeare Sarani police personnel, arrived at 9 Camac Street to dismantle an unauthorised hoarding. KMC workers were allegedly blocked from entering the building, leading to a heated confrontation between Trinamool workers and law enforcement.

The situation escalated when Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien arrived at the spot. Video footage showed O’Brien lying on the ground to physically obstruct the operation, while Banerjee was accused of verbally confronting a KMC officer.

TMC supporters allegedly assaulted uniformed police officers, pulling their collars and physically pushing them, while senior party leaders were present.

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The police have registered three separate FIRs detailing assault, obstruction of public servants, and rioting. The summons to Banerjee stems from two of these registered cases.

On Friday, Banerjee’s legal team mentioned the matter before the Calcutta High Court seeking interim relief. However, Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury declined to grant protection, observing that the plea lacked merit since the controversial billboard had already been dismantled.

The owner of the property at 9 Camac Street has issued a legal notice alleging that the TMC is illegally occupying the premises.

According to property records, the lease agreement was originally signed in 2020 between the property owner and the Trinamool Youth Congress, then represented by now-jailed TMC leader Debraj Chakraborty. The owner alleges that the terms outlined in the 2020 lease have been repeatedly violated and demands the immediate evacuation of the building.