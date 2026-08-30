Kolkata police summon Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien over street scuffle
The police have asked Derek O'Brien to appear for questioning on Monday in connection with Thursday's violent scuffle at 9 Camac Street. The action comes a day after the police served a similar notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
The Kolkata police have summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien in connection with the scuffle at 9 Camac Street on Thursday over the removal of an alleged illegal billboard.
Around 9.30 am on Sunday, a team of three officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station arrived at O’Brien’s residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road to hand over the notice. As the Rajya Sabha MP was away, his staff accepted the notice on his instructions. The police attempted to deliver the notice on Saturday evening as well, but the staff declined to accept it at the time without orders from the lawmaker.
According to police sources, O’Brien has been directed to appear at the Shakespeare Sarani police station on Monday at noon. The summons follows CCTV footage purportedly showing the MP attempting to block police officers from entering the Camac Street premises during a municipal drive.
The conflict broke out on Thursday afternoon when officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), escorted by Shakespeare Sarani police personnel, arrived at 9 Camac Street to dismantle an unauthorised hoarding. KMC workers were allegedly blocked from entering the building, leading to a heated confrontation between Trinamool workers and law enforcement.
The situation escalated when Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien arrived at the spot. Video footage showed O’Brien lying on the ground to physically obstruct the operation, while Banerjee was accused of verbally confronting a KMC officer.
TMC supporters allegedly assaulted uniformed police officers, pulling their collars and physically pushing them, while senior party leaders were present.
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The police have registered three separate FIRs detailing assault, obstruction of public servants, and rioting. The summons to Banerjee stems from two of these registered cases.
On Friday, Banerjee’s legal team mentioned the matter before the Calcutta High Court seeking interim relief. However, Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury declined to grant protection, observing that the plea lacked merit since the controversial billboard had already been dismantled.
The owner of the property at 9 Camac Street has issued a legal notice alleging that the TMC is illegally occupying the premises.
According to property records, the lease agreement was originally signed in 2020 between the property owner and the Trinamool Youth Congress, then represented by now-jailed TMC leader Debraj Chakraborty. The owner alleges that the terms outlined in the 2020 lease have been repeatedly violated and demands the immediate evacuation of the building.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More