Kolkata: Police seize fake Indian currency notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh, 2 held

A Special Task Force of Kolkata Police on Monday seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 5 lakhs and arrested two persons.

“On Monday at about 5.50pm, an anti-FICN team intercepted two people from Narkeldanga area near Momin High School in Kolkata,” said DC (STF) Murlidhar Sharma.

Those arrested have been identified as Golam Rabbani alias Rabbani SK (25) and Alamin Sk (22), both from Malda district’s Deonapur area. Police sources said the seized notes were all of Rs 2,000 denomination.

In March, the police had arrested two others, also from Malda, and retrieved FICN with a face value of Rs 9.26 lakh. Police sources said Malda is considered a hub of fake currency.

“Even the demonetisation announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016, to crack down on black money and FICN does not seem to have had much effect in the district,” said a police officer.