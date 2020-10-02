Kolkata Police rescue elderly woman living with siblings’ bodies in Belur house

According to police, their close relatives were unable to contact them for the last one week. (File)

Police on Wednesday rescued a 60-year-old woman who was living with the corpses of her brother and sister in their house at Belur in Howrah district. Police said prima facie it looked like Anita Sen is mentally challenged and have sent her to a mental hospital.

Police are yet to ascertain how her sister Pratima Sen,75, and brother Manoranjan Sen, 80, died.

The matter came to light after the neighbours of Sen found stench emanating from their two-storied house on Lala Babu Sayar Road. The police were informed and they broke open the door, which was locked from inside.

Sources claimed that Anita was sitting next to the bodies of her dead siblings. Police said both the bodies were recovered from Manoranjan’s room. The family was not very social and hardly spoke to anyone in the neighbourhood.

“No one knows how the two persons died. Anita has been sent to a mental hospital for treatment, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” said an officer.

According to police, their close relatives were unable to contact them for the last one week. “An unnatural death case has been filed and we are investigating the case,” said a senior police officer.

