Kolkata cops ‘reconstruct’ naked parade row, accused marched shirtless

In a chilling follow-up to the Kolkata vigilantism incident, in which a minor boy and his father were paraded naked because the teenager reportedly kissed a 13-year-old girl, police forced the accused to walk on the streets in their underwear.

They had been arrested yesterday. The move comes after the minor boy was allegedly caught kissing a minor girl, prompting her family to take the law into their own hands and subject the teenager and his family to brutal public humiliation.

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