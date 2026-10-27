Kolkata cops ‘reconstruct’ naked parade row, accused marched shirtless

The move comes after the minor boy was allegedly caught kissing a minor girl, prompting her family to take the law into their own hands and subject the teenager and his family to brutal public humiliation.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
1 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 02:00 PM IST
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday paraded the family members accused of parading naked a minor boy and his family.The Kolkata Police on Tuesday paraded the family members accused of parading naked a minor boy and his family.
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In a chilling follow-up to the Kolkata vigilantism incident, in which a minor boy and his father were paraded naked because the teenager reportedly kissed a 13-year-old girl, police forced the accused to walk on the streets in their underwear.

They had been arrested yesterday. The move comes after the minor boy was allegedly caught kissing a minor girl, prompting her family to take the law into their own hands and subject the teenager and his family to brutal public humiliation.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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