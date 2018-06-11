Kolkata Police probe fake notification on Eid holidays

Kolkata Police on Sunday started investigating a fake state government notification extending government holidays for Eid, which is being circulated on social media. “A fake notification is doing the rounds in social media about Eid holidays. It is false. Those who have masterminded this will be strictly death with as per law,” the Kolkata Police tweeted on Sunday.

The state government has only declared June 16 as a public holiday for Eid. The fake notification read, “In order to celebrate Eid festival, which falls on 12 June to 15 June, 2018, in a befitting manner, the Governor is pleased to declare state government holiday on 12 to 15 June, 2018, in addition to 16 June, 2018, which has already been notified as a public holiday.”

The bogus notification further stated that all government offices will remain closed, including development authorities, educational institutions, rural and urban local bodies, during the mentioned dates, and bore the purported signature of the state government’s additional secretary Rajsekhar Bandyopadhyay.

State ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma said, “Attempts have been made on social media to mislead people. Our efforts are on to identify those behind this notification.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App