Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Kolkata Police officer dies while undergoing treatment for dengue

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Utpal Naskar was diagnosed with dengue on Monday. He was admitted to the private hospital three days later, the official said.

The West Bengal government is yet to report the total number of dengue-related deaths in the state this year.

An officer of the Kolkata Police, who was diagnosed with dengue, died at a private hospital on Saturday morning, a Health Department official said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Utpal Naskar was diagnosed with dengue on Monday. He was admitted to the private hospital three days later, the official said.

“His condition deteriorated slowly and he was shifted to the CCU. His platelet count declined fast and he could not be recovered,” he said.

The officer died at 5.15 am, he added.

More from Kolkata

The West Bengal government is yet to report the total number of dengue-related deaths in the state this year.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 02:30:09 pm
