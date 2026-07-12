Amid Baruipur fallout, Kolkata Police tightens SOPs for handover of Zero FIR

Amid severe public outrage and intense political turmoil across West Bengal following the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur, the Kolkata Police has issued strict guidelines to overhaul the processing of ‘Zero FIRs’ in the district.
The directive aims to eliminate “administrative reluctance” and “systemic lethargy” at the police station level, said an official.
The official order, issued by the Commissioner of Police on Sunday, points out a glaring gap in the current law enforcement mechanism, stating that jurisdictional handovers have frequently crippled the critical initial hours of investigation.
“It has been observed that there is an inordinate delay in filing of FIR after registration of Zero FIR within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police as well as neighbouring districts. Such delays adversely impact the timely disposal of criminal cases and the effective administration of criminal justice,” says the order, a copy of which is with The Indian Express.
Fourth, the contact details of the Officer-in-Charge of the receiving police station must be shared directly with the complainant to enable transparency.
Fifth, in a direct reflection of the prevailing law-and-order conditions, the order mandates that “in all cases relating to offences against women, the registration and transfer of the Zero FIR shall be reported immediately to the concerned divisional Deputy Commissioner of Police”.
Recent cases
The issuing of the new SOPs follows a wave of massive protests and law-and-order disruption in Baruipur, where local residents clashed with the police, alleging initial delays in the police investigation after a 12-year-old girl went missing and was subsequently found dead in a village pond. The situation escalated into a full-blown political row, further complicated by the subsequent encounter of the prime suspect, Prabhas Mondal, in police custody.
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With public trust on the police under severe strain, the new notification states a clear mandate from the top leadership: police stations can no longer treat Zero FIRs as bureaucratic paperwork to be passed off reluctantly. Under the new notification, the transferring desk where zero FIR will be filed remains actively responsible until the case is smoothly adopted by the appropriate jurisdiction.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More