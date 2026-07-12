Amid Baruipur fallout, Kolkata Police tightens SOPs for handover of Zero FIR

Police investigation into the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas. (Express Photo)

Amid severe public outrage and intense political turmoil across West Bengal following the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur, the Kolkata Police has issued strict guidelines to overhaul the processing of ‘Zero FIRs’ in the district.

The directive aims to eliminate “administrative reluctance” and “systemic lethargy” at the police station level, said an official.

The official order, issued by the Commissioner of Police on Sunday, points out a glaring gap in the current law enforcement mechanism, stating that jurisdictional handovers have frequently crippled the critical initial hours of investigation.

“It has been observed that there is an inordinate delay in filing of FIR after registration of Zero FIR within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police as well as neighbouring districts. Such delays adversely impact the timely disposal of criminal cases and the effective administration of criminal justice,” says the order, a copy of which is with The Indian Express.