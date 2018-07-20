Kolkata Police issues advisory for smooth flow of traffic on July 21

As per traffic police officials, the restriction on motor vehicles will be imposed from 4 am to 8 pm on Saturday. (Representational Image/File) As per traffic police officials, the restriction on motor vehicles will be imposed from 4 am to 8 pm on Saturday. (Representational Image/File)

Police have chalked out an elaborate plan to ensure smooth movement of traffic during the annual ‘Martyrs Day’ rally on Saturday, an official from the traffic police department said. While the city police on Thursday issued an advisory restricting movement of goods vehicles on the day of the rally, parking of vehicles around the meeting venue and vehicular traffic movement across the main thoroughfares are likely to be slow or will face multiple diversions.

“Supporters have already started pouring in from across the state. We have a foolproof arrangement in place to ensure a smooth traffic movement,” said a senior police official of Kolkata police. Frisking of the area with the help of dog squad will be done a day before, the official added.

“We are expecting more than 10 lakh people to visit the city on Saturday. Large parts of the city are likely to remain closed to traffic since morning. However, this time it might be a bit easier to control the traffic since July 21 is a Saturday. Besides, the programme will also start a little earlier than usual,” an official from traffic department told The Indian Express.

As per traffic police officials, the restriction on motor vehicles will be imposed from 4 am to 8 pm on Saturday.

“Movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted within the city (under the jurisdiction of Kolkata police) from 4 pm to 8 pm on the day of the rally. Vehicles will not be allowed to park in and around Victoria Memorial Hall, portion of AJC Bose Road between Hastings crossing and Cathedral road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane. Movement of all types of vehicles, including trams, will also be affected during the time of the rally,” read a notification released by the traffic police.

According to the traffic police, almost all important roads — AJC Bose Road, JL Nehru Road, CR Avenue, SN Banerjee Road, Bidhan Sarani, Strand Road, Beliaghata Main Road and SP Mukherjee Road — will be affected.

The party leaders have already held a meeting with the senior police official on the arrangement and expected turnout for the rally.

Every year, the party holds the ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally on July 21 in Kolkata to pay homage to 13 Youth Congress workers, who were allegedly killed in police firing in 1993, when the Left Front government was in power.

“Around 6,000 police personnel will be deployed and 40 police pickets will be set up to ensure security on the ground. Moreover, 18 ambulances will be stationed at the venue for emergencies. The venue has been divided into 10 zones. Tight security arrangements have been made at 10 metro stations,” said Joint CP (headquarters) Supratim Sarkar.

