Kolkata Police interrogates Mukul Roy in cheating case

BJP leader Mukul Roy was interrogated by Kolkata Police for nearly two hours on Monday in connection with a cheating case.

As per sources, an FIR was lodged against four persons, including Roy, on the basis of a complaint filed by one Santu Ganguly on January 25 at Sarsuna police station.

Ganguly accused BJP leaders Roy and Baban Ghosh, besides Rahul Shaw and Saddam Ansary of duping him of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of giving membership in Railway Board.

After interrogation at Thakurpukur police station, Roy said he will cooperate with police.

“I am not (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee that the moment I see CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate), I will start crying political vendetta out of fear and sit on dharna. I have no problem in meeting the police,” he said.

But, he said, police are intentionally filing cases against the BJP leaders. “In 2021, TMC will not even get 30 seats,” Roy told media persons.

BJP leader Ghosh has already been arrested and booked under sections 420 (Cheating), 468 (Forgery), 471 (Using forged document as genuine), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per sources, police are now verifying the role of Roy in the case. He was examined by an assistant commissioner-rank police officer Monday.

As per police source Roy will be called again whenever needed.

Suvendu, Sovan, Samuel summoned

The CBI has summoned state minister Suvendu Adhikari, former Kolkata mayor and now BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee and Mathew Samuel, who released Narada sting videos, to appear before it on Wednesday. Adhikari and Chatterjee are yet to submit their samples for voice test.

The agency has already recorded the voice samples of six accused persons, including several leaders and IPS officer S M H Mirza. A total of 13 people are named in the FIR in Narada sting operation case that came to light in 2016 ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

Samuel had released three sets of videos of the sting operation, where top TMC leaders were allegedly seen accepting money from journalists, posing as businessmen, in return of some kind of favour. The ruling party had dismissed the allegation citing that the tapes were ‘doctored’. Some leaders, however, claimed that the money was received as donation.