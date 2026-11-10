Kolkata police inspector suspended over ‘derogatory’ social media posts against CM

The disciplinary action comes five years after Ekhlaque Ahmed got recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic for becoming the first West Bengal police officer to donate plasma for clinical trials.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Nov 10, 2026 04:03 PM IST
Kolkata police inspector suspended derogatory postsPolice Inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed was suspended for 'derogatory' social media posts against the West Bengal government and CM Suvendu Adhikari.

A Kolkata police inspector has been suspended pending an inquiry for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on social media.

Police Inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed, who used to serve as the officer-in-charge of the Medical College, Kolkata, outpost under the Central Division, was recently transferred to the 1st Battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police. He was placed under suspension with effect from November 9 following an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand.

The suspension order said Ahmed’s continuance in office pending an inquiry into his conduct was “prejudicial in the interest of public service”. The order said he would receive 50 per cent of his basic pay and admissible allowances as subsistence allowance during the suspension period. He has also been directed to deposit his government-issued equipment with the Reserve Officer, Central Division, Kolkata Police.

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The disciplinary action comes five years after Ahmed got recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic for becoming the first police officer in West Bengal to donate plasma for clinical trials in the early phase of plasma therapy while serving as a traffic sergeant in Bowbazar.

According to the police order, the alleged social media posts targeting state authorities prompted the disciplinary proceedings and a formal inquiry into his conduct.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over ... Read More

 

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