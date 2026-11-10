A Kolkata police inspector has been suspended pending an inquiry for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on social media.

Police Inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed, who used to serve as the officer-in-charge of the Medical College, Kolkata, outpost under the Central Division, was recently transferred to the 1st Battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police. He was placed under suspension with effect from November 9 following an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand.

The suspension order said Ahmed’s continuance in office pending an inquiry into his conduct was “prejudicial in the interest of public service”. The order said he would receive 50 per cent of his basic pay and admissible allowances as subsistence allowance during the suspension period. He has also been directed to deposit his government-issued equipment with the Reserve Officer, Central Division, Kolkata Police.