Kolkata Police Hospital starts admitting Covid patients

The 300-bed Kolkata Police Hospital at Bhabanipur was on Monday converted into a Covid care facility for police personnel, home guards, their families and people with “Swasthya Sathi” cards which provide health overage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated the centre and thanked the Kolkata Police for the initiative supported by Medica Hospital and Bandhan Bank.

“There is no benefit in keeping beds idle. If necessary, treat ordinary people here,” she said.

The Health Department on Monday said the state had reported 12 mucormycosis or black fungus cases, including four are from Bihar and one from Jharkhand. Two mucormycosis patients had died in a private hospital on Saturday, according to a report by the Health Department.

Of the 12 patients, six have Covid or have recovered from Covid and three others have Covid symptoms. The rest have uncontrolled diabetes.

Meanwhile, the state toll rose to 14,517 after 153 people succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 17,883 patients tested positive, taking the total count to 12,84,973. With 19,670 patients discharged on Monday, active cases dropped to 1,28,585.

North 24 Parganas and Kolkata continued to report the highest death numbers at 47 and 35.

Of the fresh cases, North 24 Parganas reported 3,793 cases, followed by Kolkata’s 3,121, South 24 Parganas’s 1,205, Howrah’s 1,196 and Hooghly’s 1,169.

Nadia recorded 1,098 cases; West Burdwan, 729; Jalpaiguri, 592; and Darjeeling, 553 in the last 24 hours. Fewer than 100 cases were recorded in Purulia, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.