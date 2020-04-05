Kolkata Police give corona twist to ‘Goopy Gyne’ track to spread awareness

Kolkata Police sing ‘Halla Rajar sena’ at a South Kolkata neighbourhood. (Screengrab: Twitter/ Kolkata Police) Kolkata Police sing ‘Halla Rajar sena’ at a South Kolkata neighbourhood. (Screengrab: Twitter/ Kolkata Police)

In yet another attempt to spread awareness about COVID-19 through music, a video of a Kolkata policeman singing a number from Satyajit Ray’s iconic movie “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne” has gone viral.

In a video shared by the Kolkata Police on Twitter, a cop from Rabindra Sarobar Police Station is seen singing “O re Halla Rajar sena”, with his colleagues joining him as background chorus.

‘Goopy-Bagha’ in fight against Corona! Yet another musical effort by KP personnel at Rabindra Sarobar PS area to enliven another stressful day of fellow citizens with a deftly modified song from the iconic Satyajit Ray movie ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’ pic.twitter.com/BGq2EEhMMV — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) April 4, 2020

Through the song, the local police are heard emphasising on the importance of staying indoors. They urge the people to abide by the lockdown rules and take precaution against the virus that has claimed over 70 lives in the country so far.

Residents can also be seen cheering the police team by clapping and swaying to the beats of the song from their balconies.

This was not the first time, the city police turned to music. They had earlier turned singers with a parody of singer-actor-director Anjan Dutt’s song Bela Bose to send out a similar message to the city residents. They also sang “We shall overcome” to uplift the spirits of people confined in their homes.

