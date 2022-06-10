Kolkata Police gets custody of YouTuber

scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Roddur, whose real name is Anirban, was brought to Kolkata from Goa on Wednesday night on a transit remand and was lodged at the Lalbazar prison.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 10, 2022 6:32:17 am
Roddur Roy being produced at Bankshall court in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo Partha Paul)

Vlogger Roddur Roy, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police in Goa on Tuesday for allegedly hurling abuses at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and he nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, was on Thursday produced in Bankshall court which remanded him in five days of police custody.

Roddur, whose real name is Anirban, was brought to Kolkata from Goa on Wednesday night on a transit remand and was lodged at the Lalbazar prison.

“He was sent in police custody till June 14,” said an official. While leaving the courtroom, Roy said he was not a “criminal”.

A police vehicle with Roy entered the Bankshall court premises around 2.30 pm amid members of several organisations expressing their solidarity with Roy outside the premises. Upon reaching the court, Roy responded to the crowd by waving his hand.

A YouTuber, Roy was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Roy purportedly made the remarks during a Facebook Live session on the controversy surrounding Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi’s comments on KK, who died hours after a live concert in Kolkata on May 31. A section of people, however, strongly condemned his arrest on social media.

