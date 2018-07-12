Kolkata Police flags off all-women patrol squad

At the launch of the all-women police patrol team in the Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) At the launch of the all-women police patrol team in the Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday launched an all-women patrol squad in an effort to provide additional safeguards for women in the city. The team was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (III) Supratim Sarkar and other senior police officials. The squad, named ‘The Winners’, has been tasked to maintain visibility in areas frequented by girls and women. Their focus will be on schools and colleges during day hours and busy markets and public places during evening hours.

“This will motivate female police personnel by putting them as the proactive front of field policing,” said an officer. The squad has been equipped with scooters, and its members will wear uniforms fitted with a body camera.

“Kolkata Police is always striving to innovate and meet challenges… We need to grow beyond regular models of complaints, thana and police. We want to create a situation in which we can prevent crime and intercept people on the spot,” said a senior police officer.

