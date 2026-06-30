Kolkata Police seeks ex-editor’s passport application file; Kerala CM seeks Suvendu’s intervention

The Special Branch of Kolkata Police has sought details of the passport application of former editor of The Telegraph, R Rajagopal, after he alleged that his passport had not been renewed following the deletion of his name from the electoral rolls in West Bengal during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list.

Assuring to resolve the issue “as quickly as possible”, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Dhrubajyoti De told The Indian Express on Monday, “There was some issue of deletion of names of voters on the same address (Rajagopal’s address). I have sought the details of the file. Voter ID card may be asked for verification, and the absence of the voter ID card may raise a question, but it is not the definitive document for local enquiry for passports. I hope to get it resolved today itself. If it is found okay, another report will be sent to RPO (Regional Passport Office).”