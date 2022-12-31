4 detained for ‘beating up’ traffic sergeant: Police

Four persons were detained for allegedly manhandling a traffic sergeant during Naka checking on Thursday, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Ajoynagar of Survey Park police Station area in Kolkata.

It is alleged that the accused were drunk at the time, police sources said.

According to sources, the police were conducting a routine night checking in the area around 9:45 pm. Sergeant Suman Kalyan Chak of East Jadavpur Traffic Guard and ASI S K Patra were in the patrolling team.

The traffic sergeant stopped some motorcycle riders as they were not wearing helmets. An argument ensued and they later left after a fine was imposed on them.

However, they returned with a group of people and allegedly beat up the traffic sergeant.

He was taken to Baghajatin Hospital and administered first-aid, A case was later registered against the accused persons. Further probe is on, police said,