Kolkata Police cracks down on harassment, unruly bikers; 74 held

Kolkata Police stepped up its patrolling services after a woman was raped and murdered in Hyderabad on November 27. The Winner Team and Anti-Rowdy Squad of the Detective Department jointly conducted a drive in Kolkata on Friday night, with special focus on Netaji Nagar Police Station area, and arrested 74 people on allegations of harassment, rash driving, and unruly behaviour.

“As many as 74 people were arrested. They were handed over to the local police station for prosecution. Nearly 51 motorcycles were also seized during the drive,” said an officer. Such crackdown will continue in days to come.

In 2018, Kolkata Police had formed The Winners — an all-woman patrolling squad — with an aim to protect women on roads and instil a sense of confidence among women. The patrolling vehicle only have women officers.

According to sources, rape, molestation, torture and eve teasing, are the most reported crimes against women in the police stations under Kolkata jurisdiction.

Sources said following the Hyderabad rape and murder of a veterinarian last week, Kolkata Police is on its toes and Kolkata police commissioner has alerted all police stations to take all complaints seriously and act immediately if anyone is found involved in harassment of women.

Kolkata Police is also planning to launch a special team of women officers, who will be on duty 24×7 to ensure women safety, specially for those travelling late in the night.

Sources said 70-75 teams will be on duty across the city and is likely to be in action post-January. Each of these team will have a senior female officer and four to five police personnel will be a part of the team. At present, in case of any emergency people can call on the police helpline numbers — 100, 1090, 1091 or 112. If a woman dials 100, police inform the local police of the area and further actions are taken.

According to police, once this night patrolling team is launched, the teams will directly connect to woman who needs help and will reach the spot in real time.

On one hand, when police are taking several steps to improve women safety in Kolkata, a fake message circulating on social media stirred a problem for it. The fake message claimed that Kolkata Police had launched a “free ride scheme”, through which any woman who is alone can call on a 24*7 helpline number to get a ride back home safely. The message also claimed that the scheme was launched by Kolkata Police.

“A message is circulating on social media since yesterday about a scheme supposedly launched by Kolkata Police. Please be informed that no such specific scheme has been launched by Kolkata Police. This message circulating in social media is INCORRECT. However, Kolkata Police stands by its pledge of providing immediate assistance to anyone in distress — anywhere — anytime. Dial 100,” read a message on Kolkata Police’s official Facebook page.

