Former Kolkata Police Commissioner’s ex-wife, her mother found dead in Salt Lake home

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Surajit Kar Purkayastha’s ex-wife and her mother were found dead under mysterious circumstaces at their Salt Lake residence on Sunday morning. (Representational Image) Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Surajit Kar Purkayastha’s ex-wife and her mother were found dead under mysterious circumstaces at their Salt Lake residence on Sunday morning. (Representational Image)

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Surajit Kar Purkayastha’s ex-wife and her mother were found dead under mysterious circumstaces at their Salt Lake residence on Sunday morning. Their bodies were recovered from inside a locked room at their house in BE Block, Salt Lake, under Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate area of the city.

The deceased have been identified as Papia Dey (79) and Sharmistha Kar Purkayastha (54). Sharmistha had joined the BJP in 2014. She has, however, not been active in the party in the last few years.

According to police sources, both of them had been unwell for a long time and had not been interacting with neighbours for a while. Even their relatives failed to contact them.

“They were not seen outside their house for last two days. Today during a sanitisation work outside their house, locals called on them but received no answer. After being informed, our officers went inside the house and discovered the bodies. We have sent the bodies for post mortem at RG Kar Madical College and Hospital,” said an officer of Bidhannagar North Police Station.

Purkayastha, who is currently the State Security Advisor (SSA), had seperated from his wife some time back. Sources said his mother-in-law was discharged from a hospital three days ago after she had undergone an operation. The mother and daughter were unwell and had covid-like symptoms, sources added. However, they were not tested for covid infection.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and authorities are also checking whether the duo died of coronavirus infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.