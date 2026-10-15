‘No substance or truth’: Kolkata Police Commissioner dismisses Mamata ‘attack’ claims

Authorities are currently investigating her background, her prolonged absence from work, and the exact circumstances leading up to the alleged incident.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand on Wednesday dismissed allegations that former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked with a knife outside her Kalighat residence on Tuesday, stating that the complaint had “no substance or truth”.

The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday evening as Banerjee stepped out of her Kalighat home to inaugurate the Durga Puja of Kalighat Milan Sangha, shortly after returning from Delhi.

According to eyewitness accounts and initial reports, an individual approached Banerjee as she emerged and verbally abused her and tried to attack her, the TMC had alleged. Security personnel and locals quickly intervened, detaining the woman at the scene, it was alleged.