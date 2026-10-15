‘No substance or truth’: Kolkata Police Commissioner dismisses Mamata ‘attack’ claims

TMC had alleged that a woman attempted to attack the former CM with a knife outside her Kalighat residence on Tuesday evening.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataOct 15, 2026 01:16 AM IST
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Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand on Wednesday dismissed allegations that former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked with a knife outside her Kalighat residence on Tuesday, stating that the complaint had “no substance or truth”.

The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday evening as Banerjee stepped out of her Kalighat home to inaugurate the Durga Puja of Kalighat Milan Sangha, shortly after returning from Delhi.

According to eyewitness accounts and initial reports, an individual approached Banerjee as she emerged and verbally abused her and tried to attack her, the TMC had alleged. Security personnel and locals quickly intervened, detaining the woman at the scene, it was alleged.

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A complaint was lodged by Mamata-faction TMC MP Dola Sen, alleging that the woman attempted to attack Banerjee with a knife on Tuesday evening.

However, after an initial probe, the police commissioner stated, “This is not an attack. She went there to meet her, but it appeared otherwise to the supporters.” Nand added that both the woman and her father were acquainted with Banerjee for a long time.

Police had earlier identified the detained individual as 38-year-old Anusuya Saha, a resident of SN Roy Road in New Alipore, and a civic volunteer posted at the West Port police station since November 2011. Senior police sources confirmed that Saha had been absent from duty and was failing to report for work since October 2, 2025.

Authorities are currently investigating her background, her prolonged absence from work, and the exact circumstances leading up to the alleged incident.

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The episode has sparked political reactions. Raising concerns over the former CM’s security cover, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said, “If this is Z+ security, imagine the safety of common people.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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