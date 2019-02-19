Anuj Sharma to replace Rajeev Kumar as Kolkata Police Commissioner

Additional Director General of West Bengal Police (law and order) Anuj Sharma was on Tuesday appointed as the Kolkata Police Commissioner. The 1991 batch IPS officer took charge as the Kolkata police chief on Tuesday after orders were issued by the state secretariat Nabanna.

Outgoing city police chief Rajeev Kumar, who has been at the centre of a controversy over the CBI questioning him in chit fund scam case, has been posted as ADG & IGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The move comes following an Election Commission directive.

Kumar was made Kolkata police commissioner in May 2016 and will complete his three-year tenure soon. He was due for transfer ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

After the BJP and the Congress accused Kumar of tapping the phones of their leaders, the Election Commission told the state government to replace him during the Assembly elections. He was later reinstated. Sources said the state BJP has been putting pressure on its central leadership to replace a section of IPS officers seen as close to Banerjee before the Lok Sabha polls.