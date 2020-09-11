Kolkata Police chief tests Covid positive; 12th city cop dies

Sharma has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. (Express file photo)

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday as the state recorded 3,112 new cases, pushing up the infection count to 1,93,175.

Sharma has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. His diagnosis came a couple of days after he attended a “Police Day” programme at the state secretariat in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other senior officials were present.

“He took the test yesterday [Wednesday] and it confirmed the infection today. He is in home isolation at the moment,” said a senior city police official.

According to the health bulletin, the toll rose to 3,771 after 41 patients died. Of the five fatalities in the capital, One was Kolkata Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Goutam Mahato. Till date, 12 city police personnel have succumbed to the virus.

Half of the new cases, and 37 deaths were recorded in the South Bengal pandemic epicentre comprising Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. Of these, 20 fatalities occurred in Howrah and North 24 Parganas alone. The situation has slightly improved in Howrah since the turn of the month, with its active caseload falling below 1,000. It was 880 on Thursday.

In Purba and Paschim Medinipur, the active caseloads rose to 1,515 and 1,276. Purba Medinipur now has the most patients in the state after Kolkata and the 24 Parganas districts.

In North Bengal, the situation has improved in the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, where there had been a precipitous rise in cases over the past couple of weeks.

Cooch Behar has 576 cases at present, down from 992 on September 5. In Alipurduar, it is down from 837 on September 3 to 570. Jalpaiguri now has 567 active cases, down from 847 on September 3.

As a result of the declines in cases in these districts, Darjeeling now has the most patients in the region with 663. The situation in the district has remained stable this month, with the active caseload neither shooting up nor falling drastically.

With PTI inputs

