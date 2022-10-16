Kolkata Police busts firearm making unit in Jharkhand

The Kolkata Police claimed to have busted an underground improvised firearm-making unit at Jamtara in Jharkhand and seized pistols, muzzles and many heavy types of machinery.

Police sources said the unit was found inside the house of one Shahjahan Khan. The raid was conducted by a Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police.

During the operation, the STF seized seven pieces of semi-finished pistols, improvised firearm parts such as carbine magazines, pistol butts, and muzzles along with heavy machinery such as a lathe machine, milling machine, grinding machines, etc, from an underground chamber, said police.

Police said the raid in Jamtara followed the arrest of members of a Munger-based improvised firearm and counterfeit currency racket.