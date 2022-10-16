scorecardresearch
Kolkata Police busts firearm making unit in Jharkhand

Police sources said the unit was found inside the house of one Shahjahan Khan. The raid was conducted by a Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police.

Police said the raid in Jamtara followed the arrest of members of a Munger-based improvised firearm and counterfeit currency racket. (Representational/File)

The Kolkata Police claimed to have busted an underground improvised firearm-making unit at Jamtara in Jharkhand and seized pistols, muzzles and many heavy types of machinery.

During the operation, the STF seized seven pieces of semi-finished pistols, improvised firearm parts such as carbine magazines, pistol butts, and muzzles along with heavy machinery such as a lathe machine, milling machine, grinding machines, etc, from an underground chamber, said police.

Police said the raid in Jamtara followed the arrest of members of a Munger-based improvised firearm and counterfeit currency racket.

