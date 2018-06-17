Kolkata: Police bust fake admission racket, six held

An admission racket in Kolkata exposed. (IE file Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) An admission racket in Kolkata exposed. (IE file Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Kolkata Police has busted a fake admissions racket and arrested eight people in connection with the case, police sources said. The police acted on Friday based on a complaint filed by Apala Dutta and Amit Kumar Rana, employees of M/S Indian Lead.com against the company’s directors Ajitesh Mondal and Ashwani Modi, managers Aniruddha Das Gupta and Kshitish Sahoo as well as other associates.

While the company obtained its trade license as a training centre, the complaint alleged that the accused would promise seats in medical and management courses, cheating aspirants of lakhs of rupees. It also has a branch office in Bangalore, headed by Modi.

“We have arrested eight people in connection with the case, a few others are absconding. Efforts are on to trace them,” said Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy.

While Mondal and Modi are absconding, Aniruddha Dasgupta (34) and Kshitish Sahoo (32) have been arrested. Apart from them, six others — Mahadev Pal (33), Atof Hussain (23), Sreejit Mondal (26), Sayan Pradhan Roy (26), Pratik Guha Roy (27) and Sumit Kumar Singh (25) — were also arrested, a police officer said. During interrogation, Dasgupta and Sahoo allegedly confessed to running an admissions racket.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App