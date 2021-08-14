Kolkata Police break down door of BJP leader’s home, arrest him

The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested BJP leader Sajal Ghosh from his home after he and a few others were accused of assaulting a man with deadly weapons, and committing theft.

The police broke down the door of the BJP leader’s residence, and took him into custody. “I have been arrested despite not committing any crime. I am feeling ashamed today that I was born in this state,” Ghosh told reporters while being taken to the local police station.

Trouble started brewing in the area on Thursday night after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that a few BJP workers molested the wife of one of their youth leaders. The saffron party, in response, accused TMC workers of ransacking one of their clubs, and shops. But the ruling party alleged that the vandalism was carried out by the Opposition party’s workers themselves.

“One lady submitted a complaint of being physically harassed by two people, identified as Vishal Singh and Vikash Singh, when she went out to purchase medicine. The accused were repairing their plywood shop at the time. Accordingly, a specific case was registered and the accused were arrested. The accused persons are now in judicial custody till August 16,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar.

The area remained tense on Friday morning as both sides traded charges, with TMC workers even surrounding the local police station for a few hours. The police said around 11.15 am, they received information that a few people, including Sajal Ghosh and a person identified as Kishen Singh, used deadly weapons to physically assault the employee of one Rajesh Singh, and also committed theft. After the police received a complaint, they went to the BJP leader’s home and arrested him.

Lashing out at the police and the TMC over the manner of the arrest, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “It is unfortunate, and they should be ashamed of this. These people who are arresting BJP workers by breaking their doors talk big when it comes to Tripura, and are doing ‘Gantantra Andolan [movement for democracy]’ in Delhi. There is no law and order in Bengal, they are after anyone who does BJP in Bengal.”

In response, the ruling party said Ghosh should have cooperated with the police but added that breaking down the door of the BJP leader’s home was “undesirable”.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The BJP has been creating trouble in the area since last night. By getting into this, Sajal has done wrong, this angered the locals. Sajal should have cooperated with the police by coming out of his house on his own. However, the scene of breaking down the door without giving time is undesirable. This benefits the accused.”

Ghosh has been booked under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongful restraint), 380 (committing theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The BJP workers accused of molestation have been charged with IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506, 509 (intend to insult the modesty of a woman), and 34.