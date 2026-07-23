A day after the massive turnout at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ Martyrs’ Day meeting near the Birla Planetarium, the Kolkata Police on Wednesday registered a case against the faction for blocking the road in violation of the Calcutta High Court order.
According to the police, thousands of party supporters spilled onto both sides of Cathedral Road, even as the court had directed the party to hold the meeting only on one flank of the road in front of the Birla Planetarium, while keeping the other side open for traffic movement.
The police, however, alleged that the situation changed after the meeting began on Tuesday, with TMC workers and supporters of Mamata Banerjee gathering beyond the designated area and spilling onto the other side of the road. The crowd allegedly disrupted traffic movement on Cathedral Road, forcing authorities to take measures to manage the congestion.
The police said they were forced to divert vehicles to other roads, especially on alternative routes in front of the Victoria Memorial.
‘Contempt of court’
Highlighting that there has been a contempt of court, the police said the case has been registered against the party convenor and the organisers of the meeting under various sections for blocking the road and disobeying government orders and legal orders, based on a suo motu complaint from Hastings police station.
The High Court, in its order on July 15, stated, “The petitioner is permitted to hold the demonstration on one flank of the road in front of Birla Planetarium keeping the other flank open for traffic movement. Effort has to be made to restrict the number of participants within 3,000. The police authorities are to depute an adequate number of police personnel to ensure that no untoward incidents take place”.
The court also directed the organisers to hold the meeting between noon and 3.30 pm, and the petitioner shall share names and particulars of 20 volunteers with the Joint Commissioner of Police, HQ, by 4 pm on July 18.
The police said they are verifying who the main organiser and convenor of the meeting was, and if necessary, would issue a notice to the party office of the Mamata faction. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.
Earlier, the police registered another case on Tuesday for the alleged vandalism on the stage near Birla Planetarium on the night of July 20, Monday, when about 10 to 15 youths allegedly came near the meeting venue on motorbikes, creating unrest by shouting slogans. The police claimed that a banner was torn at that time. When the police rushed to control the situation, the accused fled the scene, leaving behind two motorbikes.
The Hastings police have launched an investigation into both incidents.
The annual July 21 rally commemorates the 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing during a march to the then state secretariat, Writers’ Building, in 1993.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More