Kolkata police book Mamata’s TMC over road block during Martyrs’ Day meeting

A day after the massive turnout at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ Martyrs’ Day meeting near the Birla Planetarium, the Kolkata Police on Wednesday registered a case against the faction for blocking the road in violation of the Calcutta High Court order.

According to the police, thousands of party supporters spilled onto both sides of Cathedral Road, even as the court had directed the party to hold the meeting only on one flank of the road in front of the Birla Planetarium, while keeping the other side open for traffic movement.

The police, however, alleged that the situation changed after the meeting began on Tuesday, with TMC workers and supporters of Mamata Banerjee gathering beyond the designated area and spilling onto the other side of the road. The crowd allegedly disrupted traffic movement on Cathedral Road, forcing authorities to take measures to manage the congestion.