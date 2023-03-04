Police: Bombs, firearms seized in Birbhum and Murshidabad

More than 100 bombs and four firearms were seized during raids in several villages under Saithia police station in Birbhum district, police said Friday. Police said that they also seized 2 kg of explosive material.

According to police, drums filled with bombs were found in abandoned houses and ponds.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested a man with four firearms and six rounds of cartridges near Bataspur station in Saithia.

Meanwhile, firearms and one round of cartridges were also seized in Sadaipur, said police, adding that about 300 gm of brown sugar was also seized from a person in Sadaipur.

Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure under the Sadaipur police station area, said police.

Meanwhile, a socket bomb was recovered from inside a school in Murshidabad, while twin socket bombs were recovered from Hasanpur Vidyapith School, said police, adding that no one was arrested in this connection, so far.