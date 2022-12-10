Kolkata Police begin internal probe into graft complaint by Rashid Khan’s wife

Kolkata Police has initiated an internal inquiry into the charges levelled by Joyeeta Basu Khan, the wife of vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan, that policemen on EM Bypass demanded a bribe from her driver on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal made a call to the vocalist and assured him of a proper inquiry into the charges.

“The police commissioner had called Rashid and he took me on a conference call. We have been told that police are looking into the matter and there is nothing to be scared about,” Basu told the media.

Basu alleged that on their way home from Kolkata airport, policemen stopped her car on EM Bypass around 3.25 am and threatened to implicate her driver in a drunk and drive case if they did not pay him Rs 2,000. Her family alleged that their driver was harassed for not paying the bribe.

A team of Kolkata Police also met the family at their residence.

“We have started a departmental investigation on the complaint of the wife of Ustad Rashid Khan,” said a senior cop.

Police had, however, claimed that after intercepting their car, policemen on duty had tested driver Ranjit Ojha using a breath analyser and found he had a blood alcohol level twice the permissible limit.

Basu and her family, on the other hand, insisted that their driver wasn’t drunk and policemen conducted a breath analyser test on him just to extort money.