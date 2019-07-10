Kolkata Police bans entry, exit of 20-wheel trucks to unclog traffic

Kolkata Police prohibited the entry and exit of goods vehicles with a minimum of 20 wheels to ensure smooth commute for motorists in its jurisdiction, according to a notification issued on Monday.

Advertising

“The commissioner of Kolkata Police has ordered that all goods vehicles having 20 wheels or more are prohibited from entering into or existing from the entire Kolkata Police jurisdiction to evade traffic congestion and ensure smooth, nuisance-free plying,” read the notification. This order had already come into force from Sunday.

The restriction will continue until further notice, said the notification.

Violators will be “punished as per the existing law”.

However, truck operators and transporters are not happy with the decision.

Advertising

At least 3,500-4,000 trucks leave from the city daily, while a large number of goods vehicles bring in various products from outside, said operators.

“Many trucks that come from other states go to the dock area via Kolkata. They will be badly affected,” said Sajal Ghosh of Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association, referring to the Calcutta Dock System in Kidderpore.