Kolkata Police arrests four Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen militants

According to police, the four accused were propagating their agenda through social media and digital documents and audio files were also recovered from their possession.

A mobile phone containing photos, videos, text and jihadi literature were seized from their possession. (Representational Image)

The Special Task Force (STF) team of Kolkata Police Tuesday arrested four members of banned terror outfit Neo-JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh), including three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian from Kolkata.

The four operatives have been identified as Md. Jiaur Rahman alias Mohsin alias Jahir Abbas (44), Mamonur Rashid (33), Md. Sahin Alam alias Alamin (23) and Robiul Islam (35). While the STF nabbed two Bangladeshi nationals from the vicinity of the Sealdah Railway Station, the other two members were arrested from Howrah Railway station.

A mobile phone containing photos, videos, text and jihadi literature were seized from their possession. “Three of the accused are Bangladeshi nationals and had taken shelter in India to escape arrest in Bangladesh. they were involved in the recruitment and collection of funds for their organisation in India too. The arrested Indian national Robiul Islam was also a member of the organisation and was helping the other members in recruitment and collection of funds,” Joint CP (STF) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said.

According to the police, the four accused were propagating their agenda through social media. Digital documents and audio files were also recovered from their possession. The Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act.

“Prima Facie, the main motive of their organisation was to overthrow the democratic government in India and Bangladesh to establish Sharia law under a caliphate”, a police official said.

The Kolkata Police will produce the accused in Bankshall Court today seeking their police custody.

