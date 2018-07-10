Kolkata Police arrest two in connection with rape case

The Kolkata Police on Monday arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with a case of rape. A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by an NGO employee. Police sources said officials acted on a complaint the woman had lodged at a local police station on Sunday evening.

“Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case under section of gangrape,” said a senior police officer. The accused were identified as Sheikh Rajib Hussain (30) and Vaishali Karnan Biswas (24).

As per the complaint, the victim allegedly went to the NGO office on Sunday with Biswas. There, she was allegedly raped by Hussain while Biswas was present.

