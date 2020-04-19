Kolkata: Police, alert residents enforce strict lockdown in red zones

At north Kolkata’s Rajabazar crossing, another red zone, armed police personnel were seen manning one of the three barricades. (Express Photo) At north Kolkata’s Rajabazar crossing, another red zone, armed police personnel were seen manning one of the three barricades. (Express Photo)

At the entrance of SR Das Road in South Kolkata’s Mudiali area, a policeman was seen sitting on a motorbike behind a barricade. A few metres away, two ambulances were also parked in case of emergencies. The entire road has been sealed with barricades and pedestrian movement has been completely restricted.

“We have been asked not to let anyone enter this road. We are also not allowing anyone to come out. This is a strict guideline, which we are following here since last evening,” said a policeman.

Being identified as one of the red zones in the city following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the police and administration have started enforcing total lockdown in this particular area and several others across the city. On Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee announced that there are several red zone areas in Kolkata and Howrah district.

Interior designer Priyanjalee Sengupta (30), who is a resident of this area, told The Indian Express, “Our building has been sealed for many days after a neighbour tested positive. Since yesterday, the entire road has been sealed. Officers of Tollygunge Police Station have created a WhatsApp group comprising one member from each house. Mobile numbers of vegetable, chicken, fish sellers and medicine shops have been shared in that group. We can order food from them, but have to collect the delivery near the barricade. We cannot go beyond that or they cannot come near our house.”

At north Kolkata’s Rajabazar crossing, another red zone, armed police personnel were seen manning one of the three barricades. The Narkeldanga main road, which runs through this area, has been blocked from the other side. While vehicular movement has been halted in this area, pedestrians could not be stopped completely. People were out to buy essentials, while policemen stood manning the barricades and occasionally asking people to stay indoors.

“We have taken strong actions to enforce a total lockdown here. People are still coming out of their homes. Discipline cannot be enforced if we continue to be lenient and go soft on violators,” said an on-duty policeman on condition of anonymity.

On Narkeldanga main road, local residents put up makeshift barricades at entry points of several lanes to prevent outsiders from entering their area. “Some people are still not serious. They keep violating lockdown rules. In a bid to stop them from coming out of their houses, we have put up barricades on our own,” said Vinod Rajat, 28.

In Belgachia area of north Kolkata, a slum has been completely sealed to enforce a total lockdown. Sources said several COVID-19 positive cases were reported from this area and despite the outbreak people were still violating lockdown norms.

“We are asking people to stay inside their homes. We will ensure that all essential materials reach their doorsteps,” said Shadid Akhtar who owns a medicine shop near the slum. People like him are working in collaboration with the police to enforce total lockdown in the area. Policemen entered the red zone area to distribute masks and food among people. “The situation is under control here,” said a senior police officer posted in the area.

