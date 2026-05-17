Protesters clash with police in Kolkata’s Park Circus over curbs on prayers on roads

The police lathi-charge protesters at Park Circus in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Tension erupted in Kolkata’s Park Circus when a mob pelted stones at the police on Sunday during a protest against restrictions on prayers on public roads. The police used lathicharge to disperse the mob.

The police have yet to issue an official statement about the incident, though they reportedly arrested people.

The protest took place at the Muslim-dominated Park Circus’s seven-point junction.

The protesters claim that since the BJP came to power in the state, there has been a well-planned attempt to undermine the rights of minorities. They see recent administrative strictures regarding azan (the Muslim call to prayer) and namaz as hurting religious sentiments.