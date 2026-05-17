Protesters clash with police in Kolkata’s Park Circus over curbs on prayers on roads

Tension erupted in Kolkata’s Park Circus when a mob pelted stones at the police on Sunday during a protest against restrictions on prayers on public roads. The police used lathicharge to disperse the mob.
The police have yet to issue an official statement about the incident, though they reportedly arrested people.
The protest took place at the Muslim-dominated Park Circus’s seven-point junction.
The protesters claim that since the BJP came to power in the state, there has been a well-planned attempt to undermine the rights of minorities. They see recent administrative strictures regarding azan (the Muslim call to prayer) and namaz as hurting religious sentiments.
Apart from this, anger was already growing against the government’s decision to demolish allegedly illegal constructions in the area.
When traffic was about to come to a standstill because of the protest, a large contingent of police and CRPF personnel reached the spot and tried to disperse the crowd. A violent scuffle then broke out, with stones allegedly thrown at the police.
A CRPF bus stationed there was vandalised by stone-pelting.
The police started using lathicharge to disperse the crowd and control the situation.
Protest at Rajabazar
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Tension also erupted in Kolkata’s Rajabazar area on Friday, when Muslims tried to offer namaz on the road despite the recent ban. The situation spiralled out of control when huge police forces arrived and asked the people to vacate the road.
Muslims have long held Friday prayers on the streets in the area. The protesters argued that this was a tradition they had upheld for years, whereas the administration maintained that keeping public thoroughfares clear is mandatory for maintaining law and order.
According to BJP sources, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari gave clear instructions in a cabinet meeting that Muslim prayers should be offered only inside mosques and that no such activity will be tolerated on public roads, including Kolkata’s historic Red Road.
The government’s move is viewed as fulfilling the ruling BJP’s promise to end the “politics of appeasement”. However, protests are likely to intensify, with critics characterising this action as an assault on religious freedom.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More