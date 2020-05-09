Kolkata: Over a month on ventilator, 52-year-old social worker discharged

AMRI Hospitals CEO Rupak Barua Barua said the doctors and nurses at the hospital did “a splendid job”. (Representational Photo) AMRI Hospitals CEO Rupak Barua Barua said the doctors and nurses at the hospital did “a splendid job”. (Representational Photo)

Thirty-eight days after being put on the ventilator, a COVID-19 patient was discharged from a private hospital in south Kolkata on Friday.

The 52-year-old social worker, who had tested positive soon after being admitted to the medical facility in late March, left the hospital in Dhakuria around 4.30 pm. His test reports on April 17 and 18 had come back negative.

AMRI Hospitals CEO Rupak Barua said, “He came with COVID-19 symptoms on March 29, and the next day he tested positive. That day, he was put on ventilator. He also had some comorbid problems. But, he has an immense fighting spirit.”

Barua said the doctors and nurses at the hospital did “a splendid job”.

In a statement, the hospital said: “He has created a record of sorts in India by being the first patient of COVID-19, to have defeated the virus despite being on ventilator for 38 days.”

