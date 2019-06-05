Kolkata: Over a month after ‘attack on cops’, BJP leader held from airport

BJP leader Rakesh Singh was arrested from the Kolkata airport on Monday night for allegedly attacking police officers on April 18. The case was registered at Watgunj police station. Singh was returning from Delhi to Kolkata. “He has been arrested in connection with a case that was registered on April 18. He attacked and abused police officers,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

Police refused to reveal more details about the case. Sources said Singh was arrested under various sections, including section 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed).

Singh had hit headlines as a video showed him inciting his workers, a day after the Vidyasagar College incident during the Lok Sabha polls.

A bust of social reformer Iswarchandra Vidyasagar was vandalised as TMC and BJP workers clashed during then BJP president Amit Shah’s rally. Earlier, Singh had been arrested in various cases.

In March, Singh was arrested by the Anti-rowdy Squad on the basis of two arrest warrants against him by Watgunj police. He was bailed. As per police sources, they have been trying to trace him for long. Meanwhile, Singh alleged that he was falsely framed and a victim of “political vendetta”.