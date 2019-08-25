Kolkata: Over 3,000 fined in 4 days of anti-honking drive

Kolkata Police has fined 3,150 people for excessive honking under their ‘No Honking’ campaign launched on August 21.

The fine for excessive honking is Rs 100. The campaign is aimed to sensitise people about the ill-effects of noise pollution. While no-honking as a concept was introduced by police in the city a few years ago, this has recently been made a top priority by the traffic department.

“As many as 955 people were fined for unnecessary honking on the first day of the drive, August 21,” said Santosh Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Traffic Police Department.

The Traffic department has placed “no honking” signage at 700 locations. Stickers are being placed on the vehicles for unnecessary honking.

Action is being taken under the West Bengal Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicles Act.

“We are trying to tell drivers not to honk without reason. In Kolkata, people are prone to blow horns but rarely use them at the crossings. It is seen as a tool for overtaking. We are trying to change this mind set,” added an official.

As per traffic officials, sensitivity about honking is very low.

“Noise Pollution affects physical and mental health. It can cause hypertension, high stress level, sleep disturbance, severe depression and other psychological problems. Chronic exposure to noise may cause hearing loss,” said an ENT specialist who works for a private hospital in Kolkata.