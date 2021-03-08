Kolkata: One more person held in drug case

According to a police officer, he has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Kolkata Police detectives on Saturday night held one more person in connection with the New Alipore drug case in which BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami and BJP leader Rakesh Singh have held, officials said on Sunday. With this, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused, identified as 42-year-old Aryan Dey, is a resident of Somnath Lahiri Sarani in the city’s New Alipore area. He was arrested from the city’s New Town area. According to a police officer, he has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On February 19, the police had arrested Goswami, who is a state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and two of her associates in New Alipore after discovering 76 gms of heroin in their car. The following day, while being taken to court, Goswami accused Rakesh Singh of hatching a conspiracy to frame her. Singh is the BJP’s state committee member.