Kolkata: One more fisherman rescued by Bangla ship, 24 missing

One more fisherman has been rescued by a Bangladeshi vessel, while 24 are still missing, said a government official on Thursday. Of the 61 fishermen who had gone missing into the Bay of Bengal last week, 37 have been rescued.

The fisherman, Rabindra Math Das from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas, is being treated at Chattogram Hospital in Bangladesh’s Chittagong.

He was said to be in deep sea waters two-three days and a life jacket helped him survive.

“ We all are waiting for his return,” Bijan Maity, secretary of Kakdwip Fisherman Welfare Association, said. ENS